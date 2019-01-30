REAL ESTATE

Renting in West Hollywood: What will $1,800 get you?

1006 N. Orange Grove Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Hollywood?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in West Hollywood with a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1006 N. Orange Grove Ave. (West Hollywood)






Listed at $1,800/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1006 N. Orange Grove Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave. (West Hollywood)






Next, there's this studio located at 1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 525 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and garden access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1122 N. Gardner St., #5 (West Hollywood)





Here's a studio condo at 1122 N. Gardner St., #5 that's going for $1,750/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
