Renting in West Hollywood: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in West Hollywood with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1006 N. Orange Grove Ave. (West Hollywood)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1006 N. Orange Grove Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave. (West Hollywood)
Next, there's this studio located at 1250-1258 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's listed for $1,795/month for its 525 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and garden access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1122 N. Gardner St., #5 (West Hollywood)
Here's a studio condo at 1122 N. Gardner St., #5 that's going for $1,750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
