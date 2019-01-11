Renting in West Hollywood: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in West Hollywood if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1163 N. Formosa Ave. (West Hollywood)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1163 N. Formosa Ave.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $250 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1023 N. San Vicente Blvd. (West Hollywood)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1023 N. San Vicente Blvd. that's going for $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
1169 N. Curson Ave. (West Hollywood)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1169 N. Curson Ave. It's also listed for $1,895/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry; Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard (West Hollywood)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at North Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. It's listed for $1,850/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, granite countertops and air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
990 Palm Ave. (West Hollywood)
Check out this 400-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 990 Palm Ave. It's listed for $1,805/month.
In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll get in-unit laundry, a fireplace, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. The building has a residents lounge and outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
