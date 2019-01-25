Renting in West Hollywood: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in West Hollywood with a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
North Ogden Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard (West Hollywood)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at North Ogden Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. It's listed for $1,995/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, reserved parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, air conditioning and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
963 N. Doheny Drive (West Hollywood)
Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 963 N. Doheny Drive that's also going for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
400 N. Doheny Drive, #11-A (West Hollywood)
Then, check out this 288-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 400 N. Doheny Drive, #11-A. It's listed for $1,950/month.
In the renovated unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
