Renting in West Hollywood: What will $2,200 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in West Hollywood if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1222 N. Olive Drive
Listed at $2,200/month, this 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartm is located at 1222 N. Olive Drive.
The building boasts garage parking and extra storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, air conditioning and floor-to-ceiling windows. All utilities except internet and cable are included in the price of rent. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1233 N. Orange Grove Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 1233 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed at this spot.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1256 N. Flores St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1256 N. Flores St. that's going for $2,195/month.
The unit features hardwood and tile floors, a loft area, exposed brick, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, tile countertops and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pet owners, take notice: neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
9033 Rangely Ave.
Finally, check out this studio that's located at 9033 Rangely Ave. It's listed for $2,150/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and outdoor space. The apartment offers hardwood floors, garden access, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)