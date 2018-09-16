The Knoll Hill Dog Park's days are numbered. The off-leash dog park in San Pedro will be removed to make room for a new off-ramp for the 110 Freeway.It's part of a plan to revamp the interchange from the Vincent Thomas Bridge. The new off-ramp will pass directly over the dog park and line up with the China Shipping Terminal entrance.The construction will also get rid of a police dog training facility. This isn't the first time the dog park has been removed.It was originally on the top of Knoll Hill and was relocated below in 2007 to make way for baseball fields. Port officials say neither the dog park nor the baseball fields qualify as permanent use under state restrictions.Plans to move the dog park to a spot near the Gaffey Street pedestrian bridge fell through due to lack of parking. The dog park is scheduled to close in spring 2021.