San Pedro officials could move USS Iowa

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials at the Pacific Battleship Center are looking into moving the USS Iowa.


The proposal is to move the battleship to an area closer to the planned San Pedro Public Market. The move would also create a veteran's plaza and Navy museum.

Community groups are currently receiving presentations on the $16.5 million plan. To accommodate the World War II battleship, dredging would be required at the new location.

The fishing fleet near the proposed location would remain and co-exist with the battleship Iowa. Construction of the San Pedro Public Market will begin in early 2020.

The San Pedro Public Market is expected to open in early 2021 at a cost of $150 million.
