REAL ESTATE

Santa Monica airport adding park space

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Santa Monica's Airport Park is expanding.



The project will add 12 acres of green space to the current park.

The new area comes from the reclaiming of aircraft parking at the southeast corner of the airport.

The expanded park will have new sports fields, a jogging track and an elevated berm to view airplanes.

It will also boast a multipurpose field and a community garden.

The developer says the landscape design is inspired by its industrial surroundings.

The nonprofit group Airport2Park hopes to transform the entire 227-acre airport into park space.

That may be possible when the airport closes in 2028.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedevelopmentSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News