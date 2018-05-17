REAL ESTATE

Santa Monica gives landmark status to two sycamore trees

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Two sycamore trees on California Avenue are Santa Monica's latest landmarks.



The intertwined western sycamores are the sixth and seventh trees to get landmark status in Santa Monica.

The Landmarks Commission found the 80-foot trees have "noteworthy interest or value" in its 4-2 decision.

This ends a six-month battle over the trees between city staff and local residents.

The battle started when a developer who purchased the property wanted to tear down the house. But any new construction would damage the root system of the trees.

The property has since been sold to local residents who say they want to keep the trees and renovate the 100-year-old house.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedevelopmentreal estateSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News