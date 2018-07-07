Senior nonprofit makes Rolling Hills Estates new home

The dream of a senior center in Rolling Hills Estates has become a reality.The nonprofit Peninsula Seniors announced it has raised the necessary funds to buy their own building.A $500,000 gift from a Palos Verdes Estates philanthropist made it possible.Peninsula Seniors can now purchase its own 4,200-square-foot building in Rolling Hills Estates. It will be named The Scriba Family Center in recognition of the donors.For 35 years, the 1,063-member nonprofit has relocated 15 times into rented spaces.The new building is located between the Peninsula Center Library and the Promenade on the Peninsula.Peninsula Seniors could be moving into their new home as early as 2019.