REAL ESTATE

Site clearance for Hawthorne apartment complex near SpaceX begins

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
The clearing of a site near SpaceX Headquarters has begun.


The 2.53-acre property is located on Crenshaw Boulevard in Hawthorne. The land, purchased for $18.2 million, will soon become a new mixed-use apartment complex.

The complex will be six-stories of interconnected buildings featuring 230 apartments. There will also be 3,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project will have numerous courtyards opening to the street, as well as a fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor decks.

The project is close to the proposed new headquarters for the Amazon subsidiary Ring. Construction is expected to begin in November.
