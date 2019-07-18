SoCal home prices continue to soar as San Bernardino County sees largest increase

Home prices continue to climb across the Southland, with San Bernardino County seeing the largest annual increase.The annual price growth among single-family homes sold in Southern California continued to grow in June.San Bernardino County, which has the region's most affordable homes, saw prices rise to $310,000, a nearly 6% jump from last year, according to the California Association of Realtors.Median sale prices in June were $842,000 in Orange County, an increase of 0.8% year-over-year; $599,680 in Los Angeles County for a 2.3% boost; $655,000 in San Diego County, 2.3% higher than 12 months earlier; and $420,000 in Riverside County, up 3.7%.Month-over-month, the California Association of Realtors reports median single-family home prices have increased by 11.2% in L.A. County and 2.3% in San Diego County, while seeing a 1.6% decline in San Bernardino County and down 0.4% in Orange County.