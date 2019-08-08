Take a look inside the PCH water tower house (and it's for rent, too)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's hard to miss: a nearly 100-foot-tall spherical dwelling that looms over the Pacific Coast Highway.It's called the Sunset Beach Water Tower. Except, it's not in Sunset Beach, and it's not a water tower; it's a house."We're technically in Seal Beach," said Scott Ostlund, co-owner of the historic landmark. The property sits on the border of Seal Beach and Sunset Beach, a small community in Huntington Beach.The 4-bedroom, 3-bath beach house has a rich history in Orange County. Built in 1892, the residence was originally used as a water tower."Sunset Beach has a green belt that runs down the middle of it that was used for trains," said Ostlund. The water tower was the pitstop for trains to fill up with water.In the 1980's, the water tower was dilapidated and in danger of being torn down, so the community banded together to form the "Save Our Water Tower" movement. Architects and builders were commissioned to redesign the structure."At the time it was built, it was the tallest house from ground to ceiling in America," Ostlund said. "Now, it's the second tallest, but it's the only one with a great ocean view."At the top level of the Sunset Beach Water Tower, you will find what Ostlund calls "the party room," complete with 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean to the mountains.Aside from the epic views, the property has some unique features after Ostlund's remodel in 2016: a rotating bathroom, a hidden door that leads to a bonus room, and even a house mascot named Walter."It's akin to a hidden mickey in Disneyland," Ostlund said. "There are 11 Walters hidden throughout the house."If you're wondering who lives in the "World Famous Water Tower," it's for rent on websites like Vrbo and HomeAway for an average of $814 per night.