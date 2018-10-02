The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2065 Spinnaker St.
To start things off, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2065 Spinnaker St. in Anaheim Resort, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $1,375/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1640 W. Ball Road
Listed at $1,420/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1640 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim.
The apartment features air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The complex offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
2550 E. Ward Terrace
Listed at $1,460/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2550 E. Ward Terrace.
The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
120 S. Grand Ave.
Then, there's this 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 S. Grand Ave. in West Anaheim. It's being listed for $1,465/month.
In the unit, expect carpeted flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
