The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
331 N. East St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 331 N. East St. in The Colony, is listed for $1,250/month for its 950 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and ceiling fans. Building amenities include garage parking. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
125 N. Syracuse St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 125 N. Syracuse St. in West Anaheim, is listed for $1,430/month for its 770 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floor and carpeting, granite countertops and closet space. Building amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
150 S. Magnolia Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in West Anaheim, which, with 436 square feet, is going for $1,445/month.
This apartment includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and cabinet space. A swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2550 E. Ward Terrace
Finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2550 E. Ward Terrace. It's being listed for $1,460/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fans and closet space. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
