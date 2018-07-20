The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
120 S. Grand Ave.
Listed at $1,350/month, this 440-square-foot studio apartment, located at 120 S. Grand Ave. in West Anaheim , is 6.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Anaheim, which is currently estimated at around $1,443/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find garden access, air conditioning, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2114 S. Mallul Drive
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2114 S. Mallul Drive in Anaheim Resort, which, at 626 square feet, is going for $1,395/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
125 N. Belinda Circle
Over at 125 N. Belinda Circle in West Anaheim, there's this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, going for $1,460/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, barbecue grills, outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Pets are welcome in this apartment.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(View the listing here.)
921 S. Western Ave., #1
Listed at $1,475/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 921 S. Western Ave., #1, in West Anaheim.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a patio. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2550 E. Ward Terrace
To round things out, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2550 E. Ward Terrace. It's being listed for $1,485/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space, barbecue grills and on-site management. In the apartment, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)