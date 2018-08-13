The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
120 S. Grand Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 120 S. Grand Ave. in West Anaheim, is listed for $1,370/month for its 440 square feet of space.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, swimming pools, a fitness center, on-site management and assigned parking. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, black appliances, wooden cabinetry, designer lighting, granite countertops, extra storage space and garden access. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
1619 W. Crescent Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. in The Colony, which, at 504 square feet, is going for $1,390/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space, a residents lounge, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, white countertops, wooden cabinetry, extra storage space and garden access. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
921 S. Western Ave.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 921 S. Western Ave. in West Anaheim.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a patio, ceiling fans, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1640 W. Ball Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1640 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim, is listed for $1,420/month for its 750 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna, shared outdoor space, assigned parking, a residents lounge and a business center. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
200 N. Gilbert St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 200 N. Gilbert St. in West Anaheim, which, with 715 square feet, is going for $1,445/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry, assigned parking, swimming pools, a fitness center and a residents lounge. In the residence, anticipate large windows, a patio, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, extra storage space and garden access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
