The cheapest apartment rentals in Beverly Hills, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
228 S. Tower Drive
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 228 S. Tower Drive in Beverly Hills, is listed for $1,895/month for its 650 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
244 N. Clark Drive
Listed at $2,295/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 244 N. Clark Drive in Beverly Hills.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace and white appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
152 S. Crescent Drive
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 152 S. Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills, which is going for $2,395/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the listing here.)
9308 W. Olympic Blvd., #9308-1-2
Over at 9308 W. Olympic Blvd., #9308-1-2 in Beverly Hills, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, also going for $2,395/month.
The building boasts assigned parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(View the listing here.)