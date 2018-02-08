REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Brentwood, right now

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brentwood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Brentwood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1025 Granville Ave., #18




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1025 Granville Ave., is 31.4 percent less than the $2,906 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Brentwood.

The building offers a swimming pool, underground parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony and good closet space. Feline companions are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

11646 Chenault St., #4



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 11646 Chenault St., which, at 986 square feet, is going for $2,850 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site laundry.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting, a walk-in closet and a private patio. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News