The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Downtown, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
210 W 7th St.
Listed at $801 / month, this 486-square-foot studio apartment, located at 210 W 7th St., is 63.6 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. There's on-site laundry. Pets are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
312 W 5th St., #909
This studio condo, situated at 312 W 5th St., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
600 W 9th St., #812
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 W 9th St, which, at 754 square feet, is going for $1,850 / month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the eighth-floor unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the full listing here.)
108 W 2nd St., #410
Then there's this 730-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 108 W 2nd St., listed at $1,998 / month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and amazing amounts of natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator.
(See the listing here.)
630 West 6th St., #406
Listed at $2,050 / month, this 660-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 630 West 6th St.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
