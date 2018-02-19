REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Downtown, Right Now

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

210 W 7th St.




Listed at $801 / month, this 486-square-foot studio apartment, located at 210 W 7th St., is 63.6 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. There's on-site laundry. Pets are welcome.

312 W 5th St., #909




This studio condo, situated at 312 W 5th St., is listed for $1,750 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

600 W 9th St., #812




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 W 9th St, which, at 754 square feet, is going for $1,850 / month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the eighth-floor unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

108 W 2nd St., #410




Then there's this 730-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 108 W 2nd St., listed at $1,998 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and amazing amounts of natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator.

630 West 6th St., #406




Listed at $2,050 / month, this 660-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 630 West 6th St.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

