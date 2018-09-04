The cheapest apartment rentals in Glendale, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

142 S. Adams St.
This studio apartment, situated at 142 S. Adams St., is listed for $1,225/month for its 372 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1235 N. Brand Blvd., #12
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1235 N. Brand Blvd., #12, is listed for $1,550/month for its 559 square feet of space.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
1510 Rock Glen Ave.
Listed at $1,575/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1510 Rock Glen Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a business center. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for cat owners: felines are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has good transit options.
1134 E. Elk Ave.
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1134 E. Elk Ave. in Glendale. It's being listed for $1,595/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, extra storage space and assigned parking. Cat are allowed to live here too.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
