The cheapest apartment rentals in Hollywood, explored

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,995, compared to a $1,968 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hollywood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
5849 Sunset Blvd.
Listed at $1,125/month, this studio, located at 5849 Sunset Blvd., is 29.5 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in Hollywood.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The building provides secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
1772 Orchid Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1772 Orchid Ave., which is going for $1,350/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.
1417 N. Bronson Ave.
Over at 1417 N. Bronson Ave., there's this 400-square-foot studio, going for $1,445/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and package service. Pets are permitted with additional fees.
1738 Canyon Drive
Finally, listed at $1,450/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 1738 Canyon Drive.
The apartment comes equipped with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and recessed lighting. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a business center, on-site management, secured entry and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property with additional deposits.
