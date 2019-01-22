REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Hollywood Hills, explored

6871 Franklin Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Hollywood Hills are hovering around $2,500, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hollywood Hills rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6871 Franklin Ave.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, situated at 6871 Franklin Ave., is listed for $1,749/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $300 security deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

5757 Franklin Ave.






Next, there's this one bedroom and one bathroom at 5757 Franklin Ave., listed at $1,795/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features on-site management. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $35 application fee.

(See the listing here.)

1949 Cheremoya Ave.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1949 Cheremoya Ave., which is going for $1,850/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a residents lounge and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a breakfast nook and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $30.00 application fee.

(Check out the listing here.)
