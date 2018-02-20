REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Hollywood, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5401 Lemon Grove Ave.




Listed at $1,144 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5401 Lemon Grove Ave., is 42.7 percent less than the $1,998 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Hollywood.

The unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site management and laundry facilities.

(See the complete listing here.)

1114 Tamarind Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 1114 Tamarind Ave., is listed for $1,345 / month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

6200 Fountain Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 6200 Fountain Ave. (at N. El Centro Avenue), which is going for $1,395 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1749 North Sycamore Ave., #12




Then there's this 380-square-foot apartment at 1749 North Sycamore Ave., listed at $1,495 / month.

In the ground floor unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and plenty of natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousingrental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News