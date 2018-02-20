The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Hollywood, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5401 Lemon Grove Ave.
Listed at $1,144 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5401 Lemon Grove Ave., is 42.7 percent less than the $1,998 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Hollywood.
The unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site management and laundry facilities.
1114 Tamarind Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 1114 Tamarind Ave., is listed for $1,345 / month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
6200 Fountain Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 6200 Fountain Ave. (at N. El Centro Avenue), which is going for $1,395 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
1749 North Sycamore Ave., #12
Then there's this 380-square-foot apartment at 1749 North Sycamore Ave., listed at $1,495 / month.
In the ground floor unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and plenty of natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.
