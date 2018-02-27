REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Koreatown, Right Now

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

207 S Berendo St., #211




Listed at $1,025 / month, this 366-square-foot studio apartment, located at 207 S Berendo St., is 21.4 percent less than the $1,304 / month median rent for a studio in Koreatown.

The unit has carpeted floors and ample natural lighting.

(See the complete listing here.)

257 S Kenmore Ave., #405




This studio apartment, situated at 257 S Kenmore Ave., is listed for $1,225 / month for its 375 square feet of space.

The sunny unit has tile flooring and exposed bricks. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

108 S Gramercy Pl., #304




Here's a studio apartment at 108 S Gramercy Pl., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,245 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

947 South Westmoreland Ave.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 947 South Westmoreland Ave., listed at $1,400 / month.

In the sunny unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating and ample closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

861 S Catalina St.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 861 S Catalina St.

Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

121 N Mariposa Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 121 N Mariposa Ave., is listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking.

(See the listing here.)

521 S Manhattan Pl.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 521 S Manhattan Pl., which, with 700 square feet, is going for $1,550 / month.

In the bright unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

