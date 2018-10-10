The cheapest apartment rentals in Koreatown, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3045 Leeward Ave.
Here's this apartment at 3045 Leeward Ave., listed at $1,295/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.
765 Irolo St.
Listed at $1,350/month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 765 Irolo St.
The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry, extra storage space and a business center. Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
917 Fedora St.
This studio, situated at 917 Fedora St., is listed for $1,350/month as well.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
833 Fedora St.
Finally, listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 833 Fedora St.
The unit comes with air conditioning, tile flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are considered with a deposit.
