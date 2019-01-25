The cheapest apartment rentals in Koreatown, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Koreatown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Koreatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
205 N. Kenmore Ave.
Listed at $1,325/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 205 N. Kenmore Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and extra storage. In the unit, expect exposed brick, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. This apartment is pet friendly, as both dogs and cats are accepted. This rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
245 N. Kenmore Ave.
This studio , situated at 245 N. Kenmore Ave., is also listed for $1,325/month for its 425 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts exposed brick, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
129 N. Oxford Ave.
And here's a studio at 129 N. Oxford Ave., which, with 410 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, exposed brick and ample closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
861 Fedora St.
Also listed at $1,350/month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 861 Fedora St.
The building features a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
2971 W. Eighth St.
And finally, there's this studio at 2971 W. Eighth St. It's being listed for $1,375/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, built-in storage features and a ceiling fan. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
