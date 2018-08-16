The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
457 Third St.
Listed at $2,000/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 457 Third St.
Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry, assigned parking, secured entry and a garden. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, exposed wooden beams, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
245 Aster St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 245 Aster St., which, with 623 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.
The building features garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, you are promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, extra storage space, ceiling fans, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and has some transit options.
250 Cliff Drive
Over at 250 Cliff Drive, there's this 577-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,295/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, look for tile and hardwood floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, spacious closets and large windows.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
2838 Wards Terrace
Listed at $2,395/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2838 Wards Terrace.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, large windows, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some transit options.
1520 Glenneyre St.
To round things out, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1520 Glenneyre St. It's being listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden countertops, high ceilings and an enclosed patio. Animals are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and has some transit options.
