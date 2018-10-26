The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Laguna Beach via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
736 Griffith Place, #B
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 736 Griffith Place, #B, which, with 600 square feet, is going for $1,975/month.
In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, a separate entrance and a private patio. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
486 Third St., #3
Over at 486 Third St., #3, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,995/month.
The unit features tile floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. No pets are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
396 Cypress Drive, #F
And then, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 396 Cypress Drive, #F. It's being listed for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
