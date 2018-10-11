The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
486 Third St., #4
This studio apartment, situated at 486 Third St., #4, is listed for $1,595/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
585 Glenneyre St., #10
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 585 Glenneyre St., #10, which, with 515 square feet, is going for $2,150/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The apartment has carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the listing here.)
1520 Glenneyre St., #B
Over at 1520 Glenneyre St., #B, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,375/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(View the listing here.)
396 Cypress Drive, #F
Listed at $2,400/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 396 Cypress Drive, #F.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
146 Cliff Drive, #C
To round things out, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 146 Cliff Drive, #C. It's being listed for $2,495/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)