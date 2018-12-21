REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, right now

240 Oak St., #2. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Laguna Beach are hovering around $2,495. But how does the low-end pricing on a Laguna Beach rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

486 Third St., #1






This studio apartment, situated at 486 Third St., #1, is listed for $1,595/month for its 450 square feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, carpeting, storage space and a private entrance. Building amenities include outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

435 Seaview St., #B






Here's a studio apartment at 435 Seaview St., #B, which, at 300 square feet, is going for $1,695/month.

The building features assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate an outdoor shower, a patio and tiled flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

240 Oak St., #2






And here's a studio apartment at 240 Oak St., #2, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers look elsewhere: cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

396 Cypress Drive, #F






Listed at $2,300/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 396 Cypress Drive, #F.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised tiled flooring, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
