The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Angeles, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1352 S. Union Ave.
First up, here's a studio apartment at 1352 S. Union Ave. in Pico-Union, which is going for $500/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet, while the building offers a great location and more. Unfortunately, neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this time. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
4018 Palmwood Drive
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 4018 Palmwood Drive in Baldwin Hills.
The cozy unit has carpet and tile countertops, along with storage space and central heating. Sadly, pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Here's the listing.)
1938 S. Grand Ave.
Listed at $1,100/month, this studio apartment is located at 1938 S. Grand Ave.
In the cozy unit, you're promised a spacious kitchen, carpet and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome and the rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
236 W. 14th St.
To round things out, there's this studio apartment situated at 236 W. 14th St. It's being listed for $1,100/month.
The upper-level unit features hardwood floors, large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)