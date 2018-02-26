REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Los Angeles, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a quality option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Angeles look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

207 S Berendo St., #211




Here's a studio apartment at 207 S Berendo St. in Koreatown, which, at 366 square feet, is going for $1,025 / month.

The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring.

(See the full listing here.)

210 W 43rd Pl., #203




Then there's this 450-square-foot apartment at 210 W 43rd Pl. in Historic South-Central, listed at $1,025 / month.

The unit has tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the listing here.)

426 S Rampart Blvd.




Listed at $1,095 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 426 S Rampart Blvd. in Westlake.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises hardwood floors. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

146 Douglas St.




Over at 146 Douglas St. in Echo Park, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,150 / month.

In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building offers on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

4549 Cahuenga Blvd., #3



Listed at $1,150 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment is located at 4549 Cahuenga Blvd. in Toluca Lake.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a patio and good natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

807 S Westlake Ave.




And finally, there's this 450-square-foot studio residence at 807 S Westlake Ave. in Westlake. It's being listed for $1,150 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ample storage space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineapartmentrental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News