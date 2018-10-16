The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Angeles, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
669 S. Union Ave.
Here's a studio at 669 S. Union Ave. in Westlake, which, with 250 square feet, is going for $1,025/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building provides secured entry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
150 N. Soto St.
Over at 150 N. Soto St. in Boyle Heights, there's this 228-square-foot studio , going for $1,050/month.
The furnished studio has hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and communal kitchen space. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1435 S. Beacon St.
Listed at $1,095/month, this studio is located at 1435 S. Beacon St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
2360 W. Washington Blvd.
To round things out, there's this 300-square-foot studio at 2360 W. Washington Blvd. in Arlington Heights. It's also being listed for $1,095/month.
In the apartment, you'll find tile flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building boasts a business center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
