The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Feliz, right now

Los Feliz is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1805 N. Kingsley Drive





Listed at $1,350/month, this studio, located at 1805 N. Kingsley Drive, is 20.6 percent less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Los Feliz.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, closet space and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

4635 Finley Ave.





Here's a studio at 4635 Finley Ave., which is going for $1,695/month.

Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, plenty of windows and granite countertops. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

5333 Russell Ave.






Then there's this rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5333 Russell Ave., also listed at $1,695/month.

The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

4623 Prospect Ave., #1






Listed at $1,795/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4623 Prospect Ave., #1.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and white appliances. Cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

1815 N. Harvard Blvd.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1815 N. Harvard Blvd., is listed for $1,875/month for its 615 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, white appliances and generous closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $30 application fee

(See the listing here.)
