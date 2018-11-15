The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Feliz, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1805 N. Kingsley Drive
Listed at $1,350/month, this studio, located at 1805 N. Kingsley Drive, is 20.6 percent less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Los Feliz.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, closet space and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4635 Finley Ave.
Here's a studio at 4635 Finley Ave., which is going for $1,695/month.
Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, plenty of windows and granite countertops. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
5333 Russell Ave.
Then there's this rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5333 Russell Ave., also listed at $1,695/month.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
4623 Prospect Ave., #1
Listed at $1,795/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4623 Prospect Ave., #1.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and white appliances. Cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1815 N. Harvard Blvd.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1815 N. Harvard Blvd., is listed for $1,875/month for its 615 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, white appliances and generous closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $30 application fee
