The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Feliz

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4623 Prospect Ave., #8
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4623 Prospect Ave., is listed for $1,745/month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, an eat-in kitchen, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and generous closet space. There's also one parking spot available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
1833 N. Normandie Ave., #209
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1833 N. Normandie Ave., which, at 700-square-feet, is going for $1,750/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, new windows, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and large windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that small cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
4357 Melbourne Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4357 Melbourne Ave., also listed at $1,750/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, a stove, generous cabinet space, storage features and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome in this unit. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and additional storage space.
(See the listing here.)