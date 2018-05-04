REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Feliz

4357 Melbourne Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Los Feliz is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4623 Prospect Ave., #8




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4623 Prospect Ave., is listed for $1,745/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, an eat-in kitchen, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and generous closet space. There's also one parking spot available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1833 N. Normandie Ave., #209




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1833 N. Normandie Ave., which, at 700-square-feet, is going for $1,750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, new windows, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and large windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that small cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

4357 Melbourne Ave.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4357 Melbourne Ave., also listed at $1,750/month.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, a stove, generous cabinet space, storage features and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome in this unit. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and additional storage space.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyrentshousing market
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News