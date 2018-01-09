The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mar Vista, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
4026 Inglewood Blvd.
Listed at $1,750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4026 Inglewood Blvd., is 31.4 percent less than the $2,550 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mar Vista. The building offers assigned parking and in-unit laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
3758 Inglewood Blvd., #9
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3758 Inglewood Blvd., is listed for $1,795 / month. The renovated unit has hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
3130 South Barrington Ave., #C
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3130 South Barrington Ave., which, at 800 square feet, is going for $1,795 / month. The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)