REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Melrose, Explored

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

544 N Heliotrope Dr.




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 544 N Heliotrope Dr., is 7.4 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Melrose.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

4717 Elmwood Ave., #306



This studio apartment, situated at 4717 Elmwood Ave., is listed for $1,345 / month for its 475 square feet of space. The 1920s' unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

5917 Barton Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5917 Barton Ave., which is going for $1,345 / month. Building amenities include a roof deck. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, granite counter tops, a walk-in closet, two ceiling fans and laminate flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

5418 Lemon Grove Ave.



Then there's this 625-square-foot dwelling with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 5418 Lemon Grove Ave., listed at $1,800 / month. The building has garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, good storage space and ample natural lighting. (See the listing here.)

750 N Kings Rd., #112




Listed at $1,950 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 750 N Kings Rd. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building has a gym, spa and rooftop patio. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News