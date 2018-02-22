The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Melrose, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4948 Rosewood Ave.
Listed at $1,550 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4948 Rosewood Ave., is 27.9 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Melrose.
The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
1215 North June St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1215 North June St., is listed for $1,765 / month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the second-floor unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
1248 N Las Palmas Ave., #1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1248 N Las Palmas Ave., which, at 900 square feet, is going for $1,765 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.
319 N Heliotrope Dr.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 319 N Heliotrope Dr., listed at $1,850 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and great natural lighting.
546 N Oxford Ave., #202
Listed at $1,950 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 546 N Oxford Ave.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly.
647 N Hayworth Ave., #102
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 647 N Hayworth Ave., is listed for $1,995 / month.
In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, a private balcony and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. There's also ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
