REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose, right now

516 N. Harvard Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Melrose look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

338 N. New Hampshire Ave.





Here's a studio at 338 N. New Hampshire Ave., which is going for $1,250/month.

The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances and closet space. No pets allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

516 N. Harvard Blvd.





Then there's this 400-square-foot at 516 N. Harvard Blvd., listed at $1,295/month.

Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

548 N. Alexandria Ave.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 548 N. Alexandria Ave., which, with 570 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $250 deposit, $1800.00 deposit.

(Check out the listing here.)

5923 Gregory Ave.






Over at 5923 Gregory Ave., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,845/month.

The building features assigned parking for a fee, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and closet space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(View the listing here.)

315 N. Orange Grove Ave.






Finally, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 315 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's being listed for $1,850/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,900 rent you in West Hollywood, right now?
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,600 get you?
What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Glendale, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds lose strength
Explosion reported at Tustin home
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Sierra Fire: Wind-driven blaze burns 147 acres in Rialto
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Show More
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
More News