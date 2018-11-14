The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose, right now

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Melrose, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
338 N. New Hampshire Ave.
Here's a studio at 338 N. New Hampshire Ave., which is going for $1,250/month.
The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances and closet space. No pets allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
516 N. Harvard Blvd.
Then there's this 400-square-foot at 516 N. Harvard Blvd., listed at $1,295/month.
Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
548 N. Alexandria Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 548 N. Alexandria Ave., which, with 570 square feet, is going for $1,800/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $250 deposit, $1800.00 deposit.
5923 Gregory Ave.
Over at 5923 Gregory Ave., there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,845/month.
The building features assigned parking for a fee, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and closet space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
315 N. Orange Grove Ave.
Finally, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 315 N. Orange Grove Ave. It's being listed for $1,850/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
