The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose, right now

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Melrose are hovering around $1,975, compared to a $1,967 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Melrose rental look these days -- and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 5742 Waring Ave., which is going for $1,650/month.This unit features an open layout, plenty of natural light, hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, air conditioning and ample cabinet space. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5843 Gregory Ave., listed at $1,650/month.This upper-level unit offers a view of bamboo trees, a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, built-in shelves plus ample closet space in the bedroom and hallway. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed, but a deposit is required. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(See the listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 Normandie Place, which, with 750 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.This unit features natural light, new wood flooring, a ceiling fan and ample cabinet space. When it comes to amenities, this building has on-site laundry and a community backyard. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental. Feline companions are allowed.(Check out the listing here .)Listed at $1,845/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5923 Gregory Ave..In this remodeled Art Deco apartment, you'll find hardwood floors and a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The building offers assigned parking and high-speed Wi-Fi. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished, and future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)