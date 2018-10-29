REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Mid-Wilshire, explored

654 S. Dunsmuir Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're seeking new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid-Wilshire look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,100, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid-Wilshire, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

654 S. Dunsmuir Ave.




Listed at $1,525/month, this 400-square-foot studio, located at 654 S. Dunsmuir Ave., is 29.1 percent less than the $2,150/month median rent for a studio in Mid-Wilshire.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

626 S. Cochran Ave., #3




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 626 S. Cochran Ave., #3, is listed for $1,549/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and natural light. No utilities are included. The building is located in Miracle Mile and close to multiple shops and restaurants. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1263 S. Dunsmuir Ave., #9




Listed at $1,795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1263 S. Dunsmuir Ave., #9.

Apartment amenities includhigh ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. None of the utilities are included. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
