The cheapest apartment rentals in North Hollywood, explored

But how does the low-end pricing on a North Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
11909 Vanowen St.
First, listed at $1,350/month is this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 11909 Vanowen St. Its cost is 27.4 percent less than the $1,860/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Hollywood.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry; in the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, carpeting and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
6843 Gentry Ave.
Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 6843 Gentry Ave., is listed for $1,395/month for its 655 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. There's assigned parking available, as well as on-site laundry facilities. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
6737 Tujunga Ave.
Listed at $1,495/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6737 Tujunga Ave.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space and granite countertops. Off-street parking is available, however pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)
10726 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 10726 W. Magnolia Blvd., which is going for $1,595/month.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Check out the listing here.)