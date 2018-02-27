The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In North Hollywood, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11007 Hartsook St., #110
This studio apartment, situated at 11007 Hartsook St., is listed for $1,395 / month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the sunny unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
5903 Cahuenga Blvd., #4
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5903 Cahuenga Blvd., which, at 550 square feet, is going for $1,650 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the full listing here.)
10944 Hortense St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10944 Hortense St., listed at $1,695 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Feline companions are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking.
(See the listing here.)
5433 North Clybourn Ave.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 5433 North Clybourn Ave.
The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
5416 Fair Ave.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5416 Fair Ave., is listed for $1,740 / month for its 760 square feet of space.
The bright unit has carpeted floors According to the listing, "Being just steps from funky boutiques, international cuisine, nightlife, the studios and much, much more allow you to reign supreme."
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.