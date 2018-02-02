REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Northridge, explored

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Northridge are hovering around $1,639 (compared to a $2,150 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Northridge rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

8343 Amigo Ave.




Listed at $1,425 per month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 8343 Amigo Ave., is 13.0 percent less than the $1,639 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northridge.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and garden access. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

8400 Amigo Ave.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 8400 Amigo Ave., is also listed for $1,425 / month for its 650 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, good closet space and carpeted floors. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

19039 Nordhoff St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19039 Nordhoff St., which is going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, anticipate a fireplace, a mix of carpeting and tile flooring and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News