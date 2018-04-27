REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Pacific Palisades, right now

16169 Sunset Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Pacific Palisades look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,980, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pacific Palisades, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

16169 Sunset Blvd., #204




Listed at $2,550 / month, this 924-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 16169 Sunset Blvd., is 35.9 percent less than the $3,980 / month median rent for a one bedroom in Pacific Palisades.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, large windows, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

613 Radcliffe Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 613 Radcliffe Ave., is listed for $3,400 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, bay windows and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

17352 Sunset Blvd., #504d




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 17352 Sunset Blvd., which, at 684-square-feet, is going for $3,495 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a tennis court. In the unit, anticipate a balcony, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

463 N Puerto Del Mar




Then there's this 688-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 463 N Puerto Del Mar, listed at $3,899 / month.

In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)
