The cheapest apartment rentals in Pasadena, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
650 N. Oakland Ave.
First up, there's this apartment at 650 N. Oakland Ave. in Pasadena, listed at $1,425/month.
The lower-level unit offers hardwood flooring, kitchen appliances and garden access. On-site laundry is available in the gated community, as well as barbecue spots and a picnic area. Animals are not currently welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and is a "biker's paradise".
(See the listing here.)
405 N. Madison Ave.
Listed at $1,450/month, this studio is located at 405 N. Madison Ave. in Pasadena.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and an outdoor space with garden-like landscaping. In the apartment, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.
(Here's the listing.)
1293 Garfield Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1293 Garfield Ave. in Pasadena, is listed for $1,454/month for its 535 square feet of space.
The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, built-in storage space and wooden cabinetry. Pets are currently not permitted. There's also no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
(See the listing here.)