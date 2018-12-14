The cheapest apartment rentals in Pasadena, right now | Hoodline

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pasadena look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pasadena via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Pasadena neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1559 N. Hill Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1559 N. Hill Ave., is listed for $1,344/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
260 S. Oakland Ave., #6
Listed at $1,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 260 S. Oakland Ave., #6.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, carpeting, tile countertops, a ceiling fan and spacious closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
46 N. Wilson Ave.
Over at 46 N. Wilson Ave., there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,575/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry.
(View the listing here.)
2272 White St.
Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2272 White St.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $35 application fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)