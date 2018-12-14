The cheapest apartment rentals in Pasadena, right now | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

1559 N. Hill Ave. | Photos: Zumper

Pasadena is quite walkable and is convenient for biking, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pasadena look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pasadena via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Pasadena neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1559 N. Hill Ave.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 1559 N. Hill Ave., is listed for $1,344/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

260 S. Oakland Ave., #6






Listed at $1,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 260 S. Oakland Ave., #6.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment boasts air conditioning, carpeting, tile countertops, a ceiling fan and spacious closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

46 N. Wilson Ave.





Over at 46 N. Wilson Ave., there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,575/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry.

(View the listing here.)

2272 White St.






Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2272 White St.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $35 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
