The cheapest apartment rentals in Pasadena, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
650 N. Oakland Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 650 N. Oakland Ave. in Pasadena, is listed for $1,425/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a patio, large windows and garden access. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is great for biking.
(See the complete listing here.)
149 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., #4
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 149 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., #4 in Pasadena, which, at 600 square feet, is also going for $1,425/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, many windows and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
(See the full listing here.)
305 N. Vinedo Ave.
Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 305 N. Vinedo Ave. in Pasadena, listed at $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and shared outdoor space. The unit features an open living room floor plan, carpet and tile flooring, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
(See the listing here.)
405 N. Madison Ave.
Listed at $1,595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 405 N. Madison Ave. in Pasadena.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting and large closets. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is convenient for biking.
(Here's the listing.)
734 E. Mountain St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 734 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena, is alisted for $1,595/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, central heating, carpet and hardwood flooring, built-in storage space, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
(See the listing here.)