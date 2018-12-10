The cheapest apartment rentals in Santa Monica, right now | Hoodline

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,895, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Santa Monica as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Santa Monica, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Santa Monica neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3222 Santa Monica Blvd.
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 3222 Santa Monica Blvd., is 44.8 percent less than the $2,175/month median rent for a studio in Santa Monica.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and closet space. This studio does not have a kitchen. On-site laundry is available. Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1412 17th St.
Here's a studio at 1412 17th St., which, at 250 square feet, is going for $1,825/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1015 Second St.
Then there's this studio apartment at 1015 Second St., listed at $1,898/month.
In the unit, anticipate laminate grey wood flooring, a dishwasher and white kitchen cabinets. Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
933 Sixth St.
This studio, situated at 933 Sixth St., is listed for $2,145/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental
2638 Fourth St.
To wrap things up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2638 Fourth St., which, with 600 square feet, is going for $2,195/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, ample closet space and natural light. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
