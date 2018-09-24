The cheapest apartment rentals in Santa Monica, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
858 Lincoln Blvd.
This studio apartment, situated at 858 Lincoln Blvd., is listed for $1,595/month for its 375 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1247 Lincoln Blvd.
Then there's this 400-square-foot at 1247 Lincoln Blvd. listed at $1,650/month.
The apartment features carpeted flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1537 Seventh St.
This studio dwelling, situated at 1537 Seventh St., is listed for $1,696/month for its 375 square feet of space.
The unit comes equipped with central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1015 Second St.
And here's a studio at 1015 Second St., which is going for $1,698/month.
The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Cats are permitted in some units.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1026 Sixth St.
Finally, over at 1026 Sixth St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
